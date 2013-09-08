DUBAI, Sept 8 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE),
owner of U.S.-based engine repair and maintenance business
StandardAero, said on Sunday it is no longer in discussions with
British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation to merge
parts of its business.
The two firms had announced in late August that they had
started talks to merge some of their assets, after media reports
said that BBA was looking at a 2.7 billion pound ($4.2 billion)
tie-up with Arizona-based StandardAero.
"Dubai Aerospace Enterprise announced today it is no longer
in discussions with BBA Aviation about a potential combination
of certain parts of its business," DAE said in an emailed
statement.
No further details were given in the statement.