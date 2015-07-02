NEW YORK, July 2 (IFR) - DAE Aviation's LBO bond this week
underscored the uphill battle US regulators have in trying to
clamp down on the kind of highly leveraged deals that flourished
before the financial crisis.
The deal featured leverage of around eight times, well
outside post-crisis regulatory guidelines that discourage banks
from underwriting deals with more than six-times leverage.
But investors snapped up the trade anyway, jumping at the
juicy final yield of 10.25% and ignoring what some saw as a poor
chance of recovery if things go sour.
"There is zero asset coverage here," one investor told IFR.
"If it goes bankrupt, those bonds are a doughnut."
The US$485m eight-year non-call three note is helping fund
Veritas Capital's buyout of air services company StandardAero,
which has repeatedly changed hands in a series of LBOs.
At 10.25%, the yield was at least 100bp above talk that had
circulated among investors a week earlier. Even so, the notes
jumped two points on their first day of trading on Wednesday.
NOT REQUIRED
US regulators announced new guidelines in March 2013 that
urge - but, crucially, do not require - banks to steer clear of
underwriting deals that have more than six-times leverage.
Rather than closing the door on such trades, the guidelines
instead have paved the way for non-bank lenders to underwrite
high-leverage deals.
Boutique investment bank Jefferies, for example - exempt
from the strictures on bigger institutions - has become one of
the banks of choice on such deals.
It underwrote the DAE Aviation offering as well as a number
of recent high-leveraged bonds, including one for network
security name Blue Coat Systems.
Private equity firm KKR has also seized the moment, working
on the StandardAero deal and similar offerings.
"(KKR) is a good example of a new entrant coming into the
market," said one debt capital markets banker.
"It is not an equity sponsor, but is functioning as a bank
by underwriting the deal. It's a way for deals like this to get
to market."
STILL SMALL
Despite those inroads, many in the market think that
non-traditional lenders will be restricted to mid-cap deals in
the LBO market - and will still need the help of larger banks.
The StandardAero financing package, for example, also
included a US$925m term loan (which was also led by Jefferies)
and a US$150m asset-backed revolver.
"For big LBOs, it will be hard for non-bank lenders to
finance these deals without the help of larger banks because
those large companies need revolvers," said the banker.
And LBO bonds still account for a relatively small
percentage of the high-yield bond market.
Only 11 LBO bonds - including StandardAero - have priced so
far this year, accounting for about 3.4% of the US high-yield
bond market's volume so far this year, according to Barclays.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison
and Marc Carnegie)