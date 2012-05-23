SEOUL May 23 South Korea's Daelim Industrial said on Wednesday a consortium that it was part of won a $775.98 million project to build a coal power plant in Thai Binh Province in Vietnam.

The deal with Petrovietnam Construction will expire in February 2016, Daelim said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin, Eun Jee Park; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)