SEOUL Oct 31 Daelim Industrial said on Monday that it had received a 1.4 trillion won ($1.3 billion) order to build a power plant for state-controlled Saudi Electricity. The South Korean construction firm's announcement comes after Saudi Electricity said Saturday it inked a deal to build a new power plant in Shoaiba, Saudi Arabia. ($1 = 1105.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)