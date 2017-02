SEOUL Oct 17 Daelim Industrial said on Monday that its consortium had received a notice of award for a 1.4 trillion won ($1.21 billion) project from the Saudi Electricity Company .

The South Korean builder said it and Daelim Saudi Arabia, in which it holds a 50 percent stake, would build a power plant in Saudi Arabia under the project. ($1 = 1156.100 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)