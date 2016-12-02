SEOUL Dec 2 South Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had submitted a non-binding bid to purchase Daesung Industrial Gases, without elaborating.

Shareholders in industrial gas maker Daesung Industrial Gases, including Goldman Sachs and Daesung Group Partners , put up for sale a 100 percent stake of the firm earlier this year, in a deal one person with direct knowledge of the sales process told Reuters could be worth around $2 billion.

The person declined to be identified as the sales process was confidential. A spokesman for the conglomerate SK could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)