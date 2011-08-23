UPDATE 2-Syngenta sees ChemChina takeover closing in Q2
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
(Adds details)
By Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it has won a 734.5 billion won ($677.7 million) deal to build five container vessels for Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd .
Daewoo said delivery was scheduled for September 2014.
Hyundai Merchant Marine said in a statement that the five 13,100 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels would sail Asia-Europe routes.
Earlier in August, the company said it would spend $639 million to add the five ships. ($1 = 1083.850 won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
Feb 8 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins is examining potential acquisitions, its chief executive said, but he declined to say if it had been approached by U.S. rival CH2M over a $4 billion merger.
* CAC 40 up 0.5 pct, outperforming peers (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)