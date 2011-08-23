(Adds details)

By Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it has won a 734.5 billion won ($677.7 million) deal to build five container vessels for Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd .

Daewoo said delivery was scheduled for September 2014.

Hyundai Merchant Marine said in a statement that the five 13,100 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels would sail Asia-Europe routes.

Earlier in August, the company said it would spend $639 million to add the five ships. ($1 = 1083.850 won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)