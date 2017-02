SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering has won a deal to build 5 container vessels for Hyundai Merchant Marine , the firms said on Tuesday.

Hyundai said in a statement that the five 13,100 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels would sail Asia-Europe routes.

Hyundai said in early August that it would spend $639 million in adding the five ships. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)