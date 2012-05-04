SEOUL May 4 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Friday it had won a $1.1 billion order to build two semi-submersible drill rigs from an unidentified European buyer.

The rigs will be delivered by mid-2015, Daewoo said in a filing to the stock exchange. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)