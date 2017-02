SEOUL Oct 10 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering said on Monday that it aimed to seal a $1.1 billion agreement with the Indonesian government by November to build three submarines.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement that this would mark the first exports of submarines from the country.

"We have launched talks to sign a submarine contract with Indonesia's defense ministry and marine," Daewoo said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)