* Signs with Noble, Delek, Isramco; eyes FPSO vessel deals
* Tamar estimated to have 240 bln cubic meters of natural
gas
* Final deal seen by end-2012 after LNG-FPSO feasibility
study
(Adds details and quotes)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Nov 22 South Korea's Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on
Tuesday that it has agreed to develop Israel's Tamar natural gas
field with Noble Energy Inc, Delek Group Ltd
and Isramco Inc, and was eyeing vessel orders for the
project.
Under the deal, Daewoo will soon conduct an LNG-FPSO
feasibility study, aiming to sign a final agreement by the end
of next year, a statement from the shipbuilder said, without
specifying the size of its stake in the development deal or the
value.
The statement said it aimed to produce liquefied natural gas
(LNG) from the field, which has estimated reserves of 240
billion cubic meters of natural gas, from the end of 2016 if all
the processes for the final deal remained on track.
The volume was equivalent to five times South
Korea's annual consumption, Daewoo added.
"(Daewoo) hopes to win multiple orders for LNG floating
production and storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels," the
Daewoo statement said, adding that the field's owners were
considering gas production in the largest offshore find of 2009
through FPSO vessels, not onshore plants, for geopolitical
reasons.
The Tamar field is located in a sea area about 80 kilometres
west of the port of Haifa, according to the Daewoo statement.
Isramco said last week that it had made a preliminary deal
with Daewoo to build and operate a floating LNG facility for
exports to South Korea and elsewhere, adding that the companies
would hold talks to secure a contract for 15-20 years at a price
likely to be between $7 and $9 per MMBTU.
South Korea, the world's second-largest LNG importer after
Japan, imported nearly 30 million tonnes of LNG in the first ten
months of this year.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Cho Meeyoung; Editing by Chris
Lewis)