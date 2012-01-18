SEOUL Jan 18 State-run Korea Asset
Management Corp (KAMCO) has hired Morgan Stanley and
Shinhan Investment Corp to handle the sale of its 19.1 percent
stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering,
a KAMCO official said on Wednesday.
KAMCO aims to sell the stake, worth 1 trillion won ($872.94
million) at Wednesday's closing price, by the end of November as
part of efforts to claw back public funds injected after the
Asian financial crisis.
($1 = 1145.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)