SEOUL Nov 19 South Korea's Daewoo International
signed a deal to build a $1.3 billion power station
in Kilifi County, Kenya with the Kenyan Electricity Generating
Company, Daewoo said Monday.
The coal-fired power station will be the largest in East
Africa, with two turbines each producing 300 megawatts, the
Kenyan Prime Minister's office said in a statement.
Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was in Seoul on
Sunday to sign the agreement, said the new power station is seen
playing a key role in the Kenyan government's objective to add
1,500 megawatts of new power capacity by 2019.
South Korean builders have been stepping up its reach in
securing African construction projects, with total value of
deals signed as of Nov. 18 up 28 percent from 2011 according to
the International Contractors Association of Korea.
South Korean companies are competing with the likes of China
and Brazil for resources in fast-growing Africa as well as for
contracts and Korea has stepped up aid and its diplomatic
presence in the continent.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by David Chance)