BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's Daewoo International has selected Macquarie and Woori Investment & Securities to advise on the sale of its 24 percent stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
A spokesman at Daewoo, the second-biggest shareholder in Kyobo Life, said the company was looking into ways to sell the stake.
The stake is worth 1.3 trillion won ($1.1 billion) based on over-the-counter market prices. ($1 = 1149.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.