SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's Daewoo International has selected Macquarie and Woori Investment & Securities to advise on the sale of its 24 percent stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

A spokesman at Daewoo, the second-biggest shareholder in Kyobo Life, said the company was looking into ways to sell the stake.

The stake is worth 1.3 trillion won ($1.1 billion) based on over-the-counter market prices. ($1 = 1149.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)