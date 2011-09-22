* Daewoo exploring options on Kyobo Life stake sale -spokesman

SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's Daewoo International has selected Macquarie and Woori Investment & Securities to advise on the sale of its 24 percent stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The possible stake sale in the country's No.3 life insurer comes as local financial holding firms like KB Financial Group and Shinhan Financial Group eye investments in non-banking sectors such as life insurance.

A spokesman at Daewoo, the second-biggest shareholder in Kyobo Life, said the company was looking into ways to sell the stake, worth 1.3 trillion won ($1.1 billion) based on over-the-counter market prices.

Local bank holding firms are scrambling to find future growth engines amid a saturated local banking market.

One of KB's top shareholders, ING , turned down KB Financial's proposal to buy its life insurance unit, KB's chairman said in July. It was not clear which unit he was referring to.

Media reports said KB and Shinhan had wanted to swap shares with Kyobo's chief executive, who is the firm's top shareholder, but Kyobo rejected their offer.

Shares in Daewoo fell 2.2 percent as of 0129 GMT, compared with the broader market's 2.6 percent slide. ($1 = 1149.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)