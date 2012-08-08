BRIEF-Amundi reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Coach Inc as on Dece 31, 2016
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline to billion)
SEOUL Aug 8 Daewoo International Corp said in a regulatory filing Wednesday it decided to sell its stake in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance for 1.2 trillion Korean won ($1.06 billion).
A spokesperson for Daewoo said the company decided to sell its 24 percent stake in Kyobo Life to a group of investors including Affinity Equity Partners.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal previously told Reuters the group of four investors also included Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), Baring Private Equity Asia and South Korea's IMM Private Equity. ($1 = 1128.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* CBRE CLARION SECURITIES LLC REPORTS 5.85 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SUN COMMUNITIES INC AS ON DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2lJ4RFN) Further company coverage:
* Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 percent stake in Stanley Furniture Company Inc as of Jan 30 - sec filing