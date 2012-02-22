LONDON Feb 22 Britain has named South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering the preferred bidder on a 452 million pound ($715 million) contract to build refuelling tankers for the Royal Navy fleet.

"A number of British companies took part in the competition, but none submitted a final bid for the build contract," said Britain's Ministry of Defence in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6321 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young)