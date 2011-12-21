SEOUL Dec 21 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering said on Wednesday that it had won a 727.3 billion won ($625.85 million) worth order to build a semisubmersible drilling ship from Europe.

Daewoo said in a regulatory filing that the delivery of the vessel is expected by mid-May, 2014 but did not identify the European shipper. ($1 = 1162.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Cho Meeyoung; Editing by David Chance)