UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL Oct 2 South Korea's Daewoo Shipdbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it has received a 2.3 trillion won ($2.07 billion) order to build four drilling ships.
Daewoo said in a regulatory filing that the vessels were due to be delivered by end-October, 2016.
($1 = 1,111.42 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders