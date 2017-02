SEOUL Oct 17 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Monday that it had secured a combined $1.95 billion worth of deals.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement that it had signed a $1.4 billion deal to construct an offshore natural gas platform in Australia for Chevron Corp , and a $550 million agreement to build a drillship for an unidentified firm. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)