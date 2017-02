SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea's Daewoo Shibuilding & Marine Engineering said on Wednesday that it had won an $1.1 billion deal to build two submersible drilling rigs from Norway's Songa Offshore .

The rigs would be chartered to Norwegian state-run oil company Statoil from Songa for eight years after the delivery planned in the second half of 2014, Daewoo said.

Daewoo added in a statement that the firm agreed to an option for additional two vessels of the same type. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)