SEOUL Oct 26 South Korea's Daewoo Securities set the price for its sale of 136.6 million new shares at 8,230 won per share, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, 20 percent lower than its initial public offering price.

Daewoo said earlier proceeds from its 1.1 trillion won ($974.3 million) share sale with existing shareholders would be used to secure operating funds. ($1 = 1129.000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)