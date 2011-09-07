Latvia marketing tap of October 2026s and new 30-year
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea's Daewoo Securities Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it would place 136.6 million new shares worth 1.4 trillion won ($1.3 billion) with existing shareholders to secure operating funds.
Daewoo said it plans to sell the shares at 10,250 won each, a 25.5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price. The exact pricing of the offering will be decided on Oct. 26.
($1 = 1074.800 won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
* CEO - 2017 is turning into possibly a better financial year, cautiously optimistic, see signs economies are turning for the better Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments