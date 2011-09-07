SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korea's Daewoo Securities Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it would place 136.6 million new shares worth 1.4 trillion won ($1.3 billion) with existing shareholders to secure operating funds.

Daewoo said it plans to sell the shares at 10,250 won each, a 25.5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price. The exact pricing of the offering will be decided on Oct. 26.

($1 = 1074.800 won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)