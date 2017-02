SEOUL Nov 17 South Korea plans to pick advisers next month to sell its 19.1 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering held by state-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO), a source familiar with the situation said.

KAMCO aims to unload the stake worth 980 billion won ($862.2 million) at Thursday's closing price by end-November next year, the source added, as well as its unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance stake sale.

