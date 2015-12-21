SEOUL Dec 21 South Korea's Mirae Asset
Securities Co Ltd bid about 2 trillion won ($1.69
billion) for a controlling stake in Daewoo Securities Co Ltd
, the country's second-largest securities brokerage,
wire service Yonhap said on Monday.
State-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) put up a 43 percent
stake in Daewoo Securities earlier this year.
A KDB spokesman declined comment about bid pricing. A
spokesman for Mirae Asset could not be immediately reached.
Other bidders include KB Financial Group Inc and
Korea Investment Holdings Co Ltd, KDB said in a
statement.
($1 = 1,180.8000 won)
