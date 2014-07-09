SEOUL, July 9 DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD : * Says wins 2.86 trillion won ($2.83 billion) order to build nine ice-breaking liquefied natural gas carriers * Says in a statement six vessels ordered by a joint venture firm between Canada's Teekay Corp and China LNG Shipping Ltd, three ordered by a joint venture firm between Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and China Shipping LNG Investment * Expects contract will be completed by February 2020 Source text in Korean: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 1012.0000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)