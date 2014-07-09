UPDATE 1-Ford's Lincoln plans to produce luxury SUV in China by late 2019
* Their sales jumped nearly 180 pct in 2016, says company (Adds details from statement and background)
SEOUL, July 9 DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD : * Says wins 2.86 trillion won ($2.83 billion) order to build nine ice-breaking liquefied natural gas carriers * Says in a statement six vessels ordered by a joint venture firm between Canada's Teekay Corp and China LNG Shipping Ltd, three ordered by a joint venture firm between Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and China Shipping LNG Investment * Expects contract will be completed by February 2020 Source text in Korean: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 1012.0000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Their sales jumped nearly 180 pct in 2016, says company (Adds details from statement and background)
* Says changes are effective immediately Source: text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: