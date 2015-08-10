* Firm to sell non-core assets, exit from non-essential
businesses
* Daewoo reported $2.6 bln operating loss in Q2
SEOUL Aug 10 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday it would
sell non-core assets, and shut down or exit non-essential units
as part of restructuring after a multi-billion dollar loss in
the April-June quarter.
Daewoo Shipbuilding late last month reported a provisional
second-quarter operating loss of 3.03 trillion won ($2.61
billion), citing construction delays on offshore projects such
as oil and gas rigs.
The high-end offshore plant business has been loss-making
for the world's three biggest shipyards, all in South Korea, as
offshore floating production facilities for oil and gas are
often complex, one-of-a-kind designs that can lead to unforeseen
construction delays, analysts say.
Daewoo Shipbuilding said it would sell the company
headquarters in Seoul, and wind down or sell units that are
unrelated to its core shipbuilding or offshore plant businesses
such as wind power subsidiary DeWind Co and local golf course
operator FLC Ltd.
Its non-core businesses accounted for about 10 percent of
the company's revenue in 2014.
"These moves will bring in some cash and also eliminate the
possibility of additional losses from the businesses that Daewoo
is getting out of," Kim Hyun, an analyst at brokerage Shinhan
Investment, said.
There was however no plan to cut staff at present, a company
spokesman said.
Daewoo's three largest creditor banks, state-run Korea
Export-Import Bank, Korea Development Bank and the banking arm
of South Korea's largest agricultural cooperative Nonghyup Bank,
are currently conducting due diligence on the company to
determine the cause of the second-quarter losses and the level
of capital infusion that may be required.
($1 = 1,163.0600 won)
