* Offshore plant construction saw costly delays-sources
* Daewoo to report Q2 earnings by Aug 14
* New CEO took office in May
(Adds competitors' losses, major shareholder and creditors)
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, July 23 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering Co Ltd is expected to report on
losses in excess of 1 trillion won ($862 million) in its next
quarterly result, two people with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Thursday.
The losses stem mostly from costly construction delays in
offshore plants such as oil and gas rigs, said the people, who
declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak
to media about the matter.
The high-end offshore plant business has been loss-making
for the world's three biggest shipyards, all in South Korea, as
offshore floating production facilities for oil and gas are
often complex, one-of-a-kind designs that can lead to unforeseen
construction delays, analysts said.
Hyundai Heavy Industries announced its
worst-ever annual operating loss last year at 3.2 trillion won,
partly due to the offshore plant business, while Samsung Heavy
Industries set aside about 500 billion won in Q1
2014 for losses on offshore structure projects.
The exact amount of Daewoo's losses and the size of any
capital infusion that might be needed from creditor banks would
not be finalised until after a due diligence process, the people
added.
A Daewoo spokesman said the company had no comment. Daewoo
is due to report second quarter earnings by Aug. 14.
State-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) holds a controlling
stake in Daewoo with 31.5 percent, first acquired when the
government bailed out the firm around the Asian financial crisis
of the late 1990s.
Daewoo's three biggest creditors, state-run Korea
Export-Import Bank, KDB and the banking arm of South Korea's
largest agricultural cooperative Nonghyup Bank, are
participating in the due diligence, KDB said in a statement
earlier this week.
Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Thursday that
Daewoo has close to 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion) in unbooked
losses, and may need to liquidate foreign units, citing an
unnamed KDB official and a KDB report to a parliament member.
Daewoo said on Wednesday that some 90 executives and
management officials had entrusted their resignations to the
discretion of new CEO, Jung Sung-leep, who came to the position
in May.
($1 = 1,160.3000 won)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)