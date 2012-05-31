May 31 Electrolux and Bosch
are among five companies planning initial bids of
$250 million or more for South Korea's electronics maker Daewoo
Electronics, local media reported on Thursday.
Bids are expected to reach 300 billion Korean won to as much
as 450 billion Korean won ($255 million to $382.6 million),
depending on whether Daewoo's unused factory in the South Korean
city of Incheon is included in the sale, according to the Maeil
Business Newspaper.
Daewoo's leading creditor Woori Bank told Reuters the scale
of the deal has yet to be decided, but will be cemented before
final bidding takes place as soon as mid-July.
Electrolux had made an unsuccessful bid for Daewoo
Electronics last year.
This is the creditors' sixth attempt to sell Daewoo
Electronics, which focuses primarily on washing machines and
refrigerators.
Electrolux declined to comment but confirmed its continued
interest in Daewoo Electronics.
($1 = 1176.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting By Jung Yoon Lee, Veronica Ek; Editing by Ed Lane)