UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Aug 21 South Korea's Dongbu CNI Co said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its parent Dongbu Group had entered a main bid to acquire unlisted home appliance maker Daewoo Electronics.
Dongbu CNI added the actual Dongbu affiliate that would be acquiring Daewoo will be decided if and when Dongbu is chosen as preferred bidder.
This is the sixth time Daewoo's creditors including Woori Bank have put up the washing machine and refrigerator maker for sale.
Local media previously estimated the sale value will be around 300 billion Korean won ($264.49 million). ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources