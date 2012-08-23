SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's mid-sized conglomerate Dongbu Group was picked as the preferred bidder to buy home appliance maker Daewoo Electronics, group affiliate Dongbu CNI Co said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Dongbu beat out bids by Electrolux and South Korea's SM Group. Dongbu submitted the highest bid at about 370 billion Korean won ($326 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

Dongbu teamed up with private equity funds KTB and CXC to finance the acquisition, a Dongbu Group official said, adding Dongbu is expected to contribute about half the cost of acquisition while the financial investors contribute the rest.

The semiconductor-to-finance Dongbu Group said it expects to benefit from Daewoo's home appliance business and the group's existing operations in semiconductors, light-emitting diodes and robots.

