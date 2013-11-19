BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities sees total rental revenue for established communities for quarter ending March to increase between 3.1-3.2 pct
* Avalonbay communities, inc. Provides first quarter 2017 operating update
HONG KONG Nov 19 South Korea's Financial Services Commission plans to sell a $323 million in Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.
The financial regulator is offering a 5 percent stake in the company at a fixed price of 35,550 won per share, equivalent to a discount of 4 percent to Tuesday's close, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Credit Suisse and Hyundai Securities were hired as joint bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Daniel Stanton; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Avalonbay communities, inc. Provides first quarter 2017 operating update
BERLIN, March 6 Germany welcomes efforts by banks to increase capital, the finance ministry said on Monday, declining to comment specifically on plans by Deutsche Bank to raise 8 billion euros ($8.47 billion) by issuing new shares.
March 6 National Reinsurance Corporation Of The Philippines