SEOUL Feb 24 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday it had won two orders worth a total of $640 million to build eight very large gas carriers (VLGCs) for two unidentified Asia-based firms.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement both firms had ordered four gas carriers each, all expected delivery to be completed by the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)