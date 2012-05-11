BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
MILAN May 11 Chinese rating agency Dagong plans to open its European headquarters in Milan by the beginning of next year, in a joint venture with Sino-Italian private equity group Mandarin Capital Partners, Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.
Dagong has hired former Fitch Italy executive Marco Cecchi di Rossi to oversee the start-up of Dagong Europe, which plans to apply for authorisation to the Paris-based ESMA securities regulator by this summer, the paper said.
The Dagong Europe headquarters in Italy's financial capital will initially have about 10 analysts, overseeing France, Germany, Italy and Spain, and will extend its action to Britain in a second phase, the paper said.
It aims to have 30 analysts within the first five years, with a turnover target of 9 million euros ($12 million)and a 5-10 percent market share.
Dagong, whose credit assessments are not closely followed outside China, downgraded Italy's sovereign rating to BBB from A- in December, a month before Standard and Poor's announcement of its mass credit rating downgrade of euro zone nations. ($1 = 0.7716 euro) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 2016 decreased $15 thousand, or 0.19 pct, versus Q3 2016
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.