Feb 20 Feb 20 Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd : * DCH holdings-...more announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2013 * Says turnover for the group for the year ended 31 December 2013 decreased by 12.0 pct to HK$42,261 million * Says FY 2013 profit attributable HK$901 million versus HK$ 1.05 billion last year * Says the board of directors of DCH has proposed payment of final dividend of 10.72 HK cents per share * Expected that market for imported heavy duty trucks will recover in 2014 * China's motor market is forecasted to grow by 10 pct in 2014 * FY turnover of motor and motor related business in 2013 decreased by 15.5 pct to HK$32.63 billion * Source text for Eikon *