Jan 15 Daheng New Epoch Technology Inc

* Says plans to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($484.89 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on January 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ykQhXl; bit.ly/1yflGvV

