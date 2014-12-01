Dec 1 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs framework agreement to invest 1 billion yuan (162.56 million US dollar) in smart city project in Fuyang city

* Says plans to invest about 2 billion yuan in internet of things (IOT) project in Fuyang city

Source text in Chinese:

