Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement to invest 1 billion yuan (162.56 million US dollar) in smart city project in Fuyang city
* Says plans to invest about 2 billion yuan in internet of things (IOT) project in Fuyang city
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1y2KvFv ; bit.ly/1tDa0us
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1515 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)