TOKYO Nov 14 Dai-ichi Life Insurance
, Japan's second-largest life insurer, wants to watch
the situation closely before deciding its lending stance towards
Olympus Corp, a senior executive said on Monday.
Hiroshi Kanai, managing executive officer at Dai-ichi Life,
refused to disclose how much exposure it has to scandal-hit
Olympus.
Shares in Olympus were untraded with a glut of buy orders on
Monday after a source familiar with the case said it may be hit
with only a fine for false financial reports, a move which could
prevent a delisting.
Japan's securities watchdog may also propose seeking criminal
charges against the individuals behind dubious M&A deals in one
of corporate Japan's biggest governance scandals, the source
said on Sunday.
