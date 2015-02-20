TOKYO Feb 20 Daicel Corp said it would
build a second U.S. factory for air bag inflators in early 2016,
bringing forward original plans partly to meet automakers'
demand for alternatives to potentially deadly inflators made by
Takata Corp.
The Osaka-based company had previously said it would look
into constructing a second U.S. factory some time after its
current mid-term business plan ends in March 2017, but decided
to reschedule to the end of the year through March 2016, a
spokesman said on Friday.
Daicel's shares rose as much as 4 percent in Tokyo.
Automakers such as Honda Motor Co have said they
are turning to Daicel, Autoliv Inc and others to help
supply inflators as Takata struggles to produce them fast enough
for the millions of cars being recalled worldwide.
Daicel had originally planned to supply replacement parts
from Japan but will also utilise the planned U.S. factory, to be
located in Arizona, the spokesman said. The bulk of the cars
recalled for Takata's inflators are in the United States.
