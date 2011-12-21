* Slashes annual profit forecast by almost half

* Ranbaxy sets aside $500 mln after settling with U.S. FDA

* Daiichi shares rise 2.9 pct; Ranbaxy falls more than 3 pct (Adds details, updates share movement)

TOKYO/MUMBAI, Dec 21 Daiichi Sankyo Co , Japan's No.3 drugmaker, cut its annual profit forecast by almost half after Indian unit Ranbaxy Laboratories said it would make a $500 million provision related to a probe by the U.S. Justice Department.

Ranbaxy said on Wednesday it settled a long-running compliance dispute with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which had accused the company in 2009 of falsifying data and test results in drug applications and halted reviews of drugs made at the company's plant in northern India.

Ranbaxy said the provision it plans to make would resolve potential criminal and civil liabilities arising from a related investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"This is an incremental negative as the penalty is on the higher end of our expected range of $200 million to $500 million," Nomura said in a note.

Ranbaxy, whose shares initially rose 2 percent on the announcement, also said it had committed to further strengthen its procedures and policies to ensure data integrity and to comply with good manufacturing practices.

Daiichi, which took a 64 percent stake in Ranbaxy in 2008, revised down its net profit forecast for the year that ends in March 2012 by 48 percent to 26 billion yen ($335 million).

Angel Broking said in a note that while it was unclear whether the deal represented a full and final settlement with the FDA, "it is a positive development towards a resolution."

The deal, which needs a court approval, potentially will allow Ranbaxy to boost generic sales in the U.S. market. The FDA had banned the import of Ranbaxy's various generic formulations in 2008, citing compliance issues.

Other Indian companies including Aurobindo Pharma Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cadila Healthcare have been struggling to get FDA approval for one plant each over compliance issues.

Separately, Ranbaxy said on Wednesday it would market Daiichi's products in Malaysia by launching of anti-bacterial drug Cravit in January.

At 0725 GMT, Ranbaxy shares were down 1.2 percent at 390.2 rupees in a Mumbai market that was up 1.65 percent. The shares fell more than 3 percent earlier in the session.

Shares of Daiichi rose 2.9 percent versus a 1.5 percent climb in the benchmark Nikkei 225. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup in MUMBAI and James Topham in TOKYO; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Ted Kerr and Ranjit Gangadharan)