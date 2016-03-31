UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 31 Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it has recalled a total of around 97,000 vehicles in Japan over potential defects in push-button ignition switches and parking brakes.
The Japanese mini-car manufacturer said it has recalled around 92,250 Move vehicles - a compact four-door hatchback available in Japan - over ignition switches which could fail to start. The recall involves models produced in 2014-2015.
Separately, Daihatsu added that it recalled 4,673 vehicles of the same model produced in 2015 over parking brakes which could fail to activate. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.