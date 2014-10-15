BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
(Adds lead underwriters, company comment, details on reason for issuance)
TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd will raise $1 billion by issuing dollar-denominated subordinated bonds in overseas markets, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Dai-ichi, the only listed company among Japan's four leading life insurers, is tapping the bond market to take advantage of low interest rates and will use the proceeds to help refinance subordinated loans expected to be redeemed next year, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
A Dai-ichi Life spokesman confirmed his company was considering the issuance of dollar-denominated subordinated bonds but said details, including the amount of money to be raised, had not been decided.
The source said the subordinated bond issue was not related to funding for the insurer's $5.7 billion acquisition of Protective Life Corp of the United States. Dai-ichi raised about 260 billion yen ($2.4 billion) to help finance that acquisition by offering new shares earlier this year.
Dai-ichi will issue perpetual subordinated bonds in Europe, the United States and Asia outside Japan, the source said.
Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Mizuho are lead underwriters for the deal, said the person, adding that terms of the issue will be announced next week. (1 US dollar = 107.1700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results