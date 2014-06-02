* Would be biggest-ever acquisition by a Japanese insurer
TOKYO, June 2 Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co
is in advanced talks to buy U.S. peer Protective Life
Corp in a deal that could be worth over $5 billion,
extending a drive to buy assets abroad as an antidote to a weak
domestic outlook.
The deal would be the biggest so far in a string of overseas
acquisitions by Japan's insurers. They're snapping up businesses
in markets from the United States to Southeast Asia as a path to
future growth while the rapid ageing and eventual shrinkage of
Japan's population clouds long-term earnings prospects at home.
Dai-ichi Life, Japan's second-largest private-sector life
insurer, plans to buy 100 percent of Protective Life, said a
source with direct knowledge of the matter. The 107-year-old
U.S. company, based in Birmingham, Alabama, has a market
capitalisation of $4 billion and posted a net profit of $393.5
million in 2013 from operations that span the country.
"For top (Japanese) insurers with large market share like
Dai-ichi Life, it would be very difficult to secure growth when
the overall domestic life insurance market starts shrinking,"
said Teruki Morinaga, insurance sector analyst at Fitch Ratings
in Tokyo. "So, it has to go overseas," he said, adding he was
commenting based on media reports and hadn't independently
verified their accuracy.
In a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Dai-ichi Life
said, "It is true that we are considering an acquisition of a
U.S. life insurance company. But nothing has been decided." A
spokesman declined to comment further.
Eva Robertson, vice-president of investor relations at
Protective Life, said in an email to Reuters that the company
declined to comment, citing company policy on media reports.
The source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter,
said Dai-ichi Life, worth close to $15 billion by market value,
is planning to fund half of the acquisition cost from existing
reserves if the deal goes through. The remainder would be sought
externally, the source said, including a possible share issue,
along with loans.
As investors fretted over the potential for a dilutive
impact on their holdings from a deal, Dai-ichi Life's shares
sank 5 percent by the close in Tokyo in heavy trading, compared
with a gain of 2.1 percent gain in the broader market. In a
separate statement, the company confirmed it is considering
fund-raising options including the issue of new shares.
"The acquisition itself is positive for the company in the
long term, but the market is wondering how the company will
finance it," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Asset Management. "Dilution fears from a possible
share offering plan hit investor sentiment."
POPULATION RISK
Japan is the world's second-largest life insurance market
after the United States by premium revenue. For now players
enjoy relatively stable income, but the ageing, and ultimately
dwindling population represents a risk for insurers - and many
companies whose business model is based on selling goods and
services in the country.
From a peak of about 128 million in recent years, Japan's
population is forecast to fall 14 percent to close to 110
million by 2035.
Japanese companies are accelerating overseas acquisitions as
one strategy for shoring up earnings. So far this year, they
have spent $27 billion on mergers and acquisitions outside
Japan, up from $10.4 billion during the same period a year ago,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
In one example, earlier this year, drinks maker Suntory
Holdings Ltd bought U.S. spirits company Beam for
$13.6 billion cash in a deal that would make the Japanese
company the world's third-largest spirits maker.
In the insurance sector, last month, Japan's largest
private-sector life insurer, Nippon Life Insurance Co
, joined Japanese peers expanding in rapidly growing
Southeast Asian markets by agreeing to buy 20 percent of
Indonesia's Sequis Life for 4.87 trillion rupiah ($417.13
million).
Dai-ichi Life, the sole listed company among Japan's top
four life insurers, has forged ahead in overseas deals - and
reaped the benefit. It said in 2013 it was ready to spend 300
billion yen in mergers and acquisitions over the next two years.
Acquisitions by the company include the buyout of Tower
Australia Group for $1.2 billion in 2010 and a 40 percent stake
in Panin Life of Indonesia for $337 million in 2013.
For the year ended in March, Dai-ichi Life was the only
major life insurer to post growth in insurance premium revenue,
boosted by its Australian unit. Sluggish domestic business
weighed on its rivals.
The biggest acquisition by a Japanese insurer so far is
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc's purchase of property and
casualty insurer Philadelphia Consolidated Holding Corp of the
United States for about $4.7 billion in 2008.
Many purchases by Japanese insurance companies have focused
on emerging Southeast Asian companies. But Fitch Ratings'
Morinaga said that due to strict foreign ownership rules,
investments in these companies tend to be minority stakes, and
expensive by valuation given emerging markets' high growth
potential.
"Acquisition of companies in developed markets, on the other
hand, are not exceedingly high in valuation and would contribute
to earnings in relatively short term because they tend to be
bigger in size," he said.
Goldman Sachs is advising Dai-ichi Life on the planned
acquisition, according to two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter.
