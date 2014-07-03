Poland - Factors to Watch March 15
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TOKYO, July 3 Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd will issue up to 275.9 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in new shares to help fund its planned acquisition of U.S. peer Protective Life, according to a regulatory filing with the finance ministry.
The issuance plan was widely expected after Dai-ichi Life last month filed a shelf registration to issue new shares.
Dai-ichi Life has said it expects to complete the $5.7 billion acquisition of Protective Life by January pending shareholder and regulatory approval. ($1 = 101.8900 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.