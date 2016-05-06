BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :
* Says Daiichi Sankyo received a final award in the arbitration that it filed with the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in November 2012 against the former shareholders Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. on May 3
* Says they filed Ranbaxy concealed and misrepresented certain critical information concerning US Food and Drug Administration and Department of Justice investigations at the time of Daiichi Sankyo's purchase of shares of Ranbaxy
* Says Ranbaxy to pay Daiichi Sankyo 25.63 billion Indian rupees as compensatory damages and 8.51 billion Indian rupees as interest
* Says Ranbaxy to pay Daiichi Sankyo $14.5 million for attorneys' fees and expenses and $599,250 for arbitration costs which were incurred by Daiichi Sankyo
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/euVU9T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.