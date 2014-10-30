* Advisers vote 9-1 in favor of edoxaban's approval
* If approved, will compete with three new-generation drugs
(Adds details, background)
By Natalie Grover
Oct 30 A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration voted 9-1 in favor of approving Japanese
drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co's blood thinner for use in
some patients with atrial fibrillation.
The drug, edoxaban, is a once-daily anticoagulant that
inhibits Factor Xa, a protein that plays a central role in
blood-clotting. If approved, it would compete with three other
medicines already vying to displace a decades-old treatment.
Edoxaban is a potential treatment for non-valvular atrial
fibrillation, a particular form of a condition characterized by
a rapid, irregular heartbeat that is often the cause of strokes.
According to late-stage trial data submitted by Daiichi, the
drug is as effective - and safer than - warfarin, an
anticoagulant that has been on the market for more than half a
century.
While effective in preventing strokes, warfarin's use
requires blood-level monitoring, dose adjustments and dietary
restrictions.
Edoxaban could compete with Xarelto, sold by Bayer AG
and Johnson & Johnson ; Eliquis, sold by
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc, and
Pradaxa, made by privately held Boehringer Ingelheim.
Despite the overwhelmingly positive vote, the advisers on
the panel were divided over whether edoxaban should be used in
all patients, or limited to those with impaired kidney function.
On Tuesday, FDA staff reviewers recommended limiting use of
the drug to renally impaired patients - a decision based on
subgroup data that showed a 60 mg dose was "almost significantly
worse" than warfarin in patients with normal kidney function.
The FDA is not obligated to follow the recommendations of
its advisory panels, although it typically does so.
Savaysa, the proposed brand name for edoxaban in the United
States, is also undergoing regulatory review for the treatment
of venous thromboembolism (VTE), blood clots that form in the
veins.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Robin Paxton)