(Follows alerts)

Sept 22 Daikin Industries Ltd plans to spend 18 billion yen ($235.5 million) to build a household air conditioner factory in China, which will become its largest production base, The Nikkei business daily reported.

Slated to begin functioning in April 2012, the plant will have an annual output capacity of 1.5 million units in the first year, exceeding any of Daikin's domestic plants, the Nikkei said.

The facility will be constructed near an existing plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and employ about 4,000 workers, the newspaper said.

Air conditioners produced at the new facility will be sold locally, accounting for 7-8 percent of overall demand in China, and will be priced at 40,000-70,000 yen, the Nikkei reported.

Daikin, which produces 40 percent of its air conditioners in China, aims to hike this to 80 percent, the paper said.

Daikin's air conditioner division had sales of about 1 trillion yen last year, making it the No. 1 air conditioner maker ahead of U.S. rival Carrier Corp, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.420 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)