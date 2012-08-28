Aug 29 Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd,
the world's second-largest maker of air conditioners, is to buy
privately held U.S. rival Goodman Global Inc for
about 300 billion yen ($3.82 billion), the Nikkei reported.
Daikin will buy nearly all outstanding shares in Goodman
from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, the business
daily said.
The deal, which is expected to be announced on Wednesday,
will be financed primarily through low-interest loans from
parties including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation,
the Nikkei said.
Daikin is also expected to use cash on hand and proceeds
from bond issuance, the paper reported.
Goodman sells its products under the Goodman and Amana
brands.
San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman
in late 2010 put Goodman on the auction block and contacted a
number of potential bidders, in what was viewed at the time as a
$4 billion deal.
Daikin, which rivals United Technologies Corp's air
conditioning unit Carrier, postponed discussions with the PE
firm following the devastating March 11 earthquake and tsunami
in Japan.