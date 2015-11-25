LONDON Nov 25 The publisher of Britain's Daily Mail said a tough print advertising market was likely to hit its performance next year after it reported a 4 percent fall in pretax profits for the year to Sept. 30.

"The challenging market conditions in the UK print advertising market and those facing Euromoney in the investment banking and commodities sectors are likely to have an adverse impact on financial year 2016 results," Daily Mail and General Trust said on Wednesday.

The group, which also runs the popular MailOnline website, reported adjusted pretax profit of 281 million pounds, just ahead of market consensus which stood at 276 million pounds, on revenue up 1 percent on an underlying basis to 1.85 billion pounds.

