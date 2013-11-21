LONDON Nov 21 Daily Mail and General Trust
, publisher of The Daily Mail newspaper, posted a 10
percent rise in full-year profit, helped by robust growth at its
business to business and consumer units.
The group, which also publishes The Mail on Sunday and
London's Metro paper, on Thursday reported a pretax profit 282
million pounds ($455.99 million) for the year to the end of
September on revenue 2 percent higher at 1.8 billion pounds.
The company was expected to report an average full-year
pretax profit of 270.5 million pounds, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The firm raised the full year dividend to 19.2 pence from 18
pence a year ago and said trading in the first quarter of its
new financial year had been satisfactory.